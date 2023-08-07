HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The brick building has been closed since last month’s fire. Some vendors have been working from the courtyard–but maybe not for long.

“It’s such a vital part of our neighborhood and of our city and so anything that I can do to help I’m just glad to do that,” Joshua Kessler, CEO & President of Millworks Brewery said.

Joshua Kessler, owner of millworks brewery has found a space for broad street market businesses to resume service–across the street from the Millworks parking lot.

“I’m willing to do whatever I can I know it’s going to be a long road for some of these guys. There’s still a lot of unknowns about the timeline and how they keep their businesses operating in a temporary space so they still have a lot of challenges to me” said Kessler.

And for a lot of them, recovering hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been difficult we’ve been kind of scouting out other places, just trying to just build up enough funds to continue going and to make up for what we lost for all the things that we’ve lost,” said Latoya Dallas of Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Some of the vendors forced out by the fire have moved to the courtyard…Hoping to keep growing, despite the disaster.

“We’re all going through it we’re all experiencing similar things whether it’s the workers whether it’s the owners so we kind of know what we’re looking for, so we imagine like other people are looking for the same thing we can help each other achieve it,” Bryn Rhodes, Employee at Sweet 717 said.

Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams brought the idea to Kessler about installing a temporary tent in the parking lot. He agreed–and while it offers vendors the chance to pick up where they left off… It made *him postpone some of his own plans.

“But you know it’s unknown how long this process is going to be, so you know we’ve had to make some sacrifices and planning, but it is what it is the market takes priority,” said Kessler.

It’s not clear exactly when the tent will be up and ready to go, but vendors should talk to broad street market board members if they’re interested in space.