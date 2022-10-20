(STACKER) — Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Harrisburg and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau. See the list below.

#10. Serbo-Croatian

– 1,581 speakers (0.13% of population)

— 905 speakers who also speak English very well

— 676 speakers who speak English less than very well

#9. Russian

– 1,978 speakers (0.17% of population)

— 1,494 speakers who also speak English very well

— 484 speakers who speak English less than very well

#8. French (incl. Cajun)

– 2,690 speakers (0.23% of population)

— 1,788 speakers who also speak English very well

— 902 speakers who speak English less than very well

#7. German

– 2,935 speakers (0.25% of population)

— 2,370 speakers who also speak English very well

— 565 speakers who speak English less than very well

#6. Arabic

– 3,148 speakers (0.26% of population)

— 1,827 speakers who also speak English very well

— 1,321 speakers who speak English less than very well

#5. Chinese (incl. Mandarin, Cantonese)

– 3,594 speakers (0.3% of population)

— 1,558 speakers who also speak English very well

— 2,036 speakers who speak English less than very well

#4. Vietnamese

– 3,814 speakers (0.32% of population)

— 1,325 speakers who also speak English very well

— 2,489 speakers who speak English less than very well

#3. Nepali, Marathi, or other Indic languages

– 3,863 speakers (0.32% of population)

— 1,831 speakers who also speak English very well

— 2,032 speakers who speak English less than very well

#2. Yiddish, Pennsylvania Dutch or other West Germanic languages

– 6,132 speakers (0.51% of population)

— 4,510 speakers who also speak English very well

— 1,622 speakers who speak English less than very well

#1. Spanish

– 59,567 speakers (4.99% of population)

— 36,199 speakers who also speak English very well

— 23,368 speakers who speak English less than very well