HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Motorcycle enthusiasts gathered at the Farm Show Complex for the fall motorcycle swap meet and bike show.

People travel from all over the country and it’s a chance for people to customize their bikes.

There’s everything from whole bikes to vintage parts to shop for.

abc27 spoke to one man who says he’s been going to events like this since he was a kid.

TJ Tutz, an organizer said, “They come in, they buy stuff for a good deal, pennies on the dollar, some people bring their parts in and they’ll trade them, there’s a bike show here and people just come here to have a good time, if they love motorcycles, this is where they want to be.”

This was the 36th annual event.