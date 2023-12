HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge will be inspected in Harrisburg on Monday and Tuesday this week.

The Mulberry Street Bridge will undergo an inspection on Monday, Dec. 4, and Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PennDOT said a lane restriction will be in place on Cameron Street and Crescent Street. There will also be a traffic shift on Cameron Street between Market Street and Paxton Streets.

The inspection will occur from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.