HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on US 22 has closed all lanes of traffic headed eastbound and westbound by the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

According to 511PA, all lanes are closed on US 22 eastbound between Elmerton Avenue, Wildwood Park Drive, and Cameron Street. All lanes are also closed on US 22 westbound between Cameron Street and Elmerton Avenue, Wildwood Park Drive.

Courtesy of 511PA

It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries and how many vehicles were involved.