HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Bureau of Police is investigating multiple overdoses in the city, including one that was fatal, that occurred during the overnight hours.

According to Officer Derek Fenton with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, nine overdoses occurred, one of which was fatal. One of the victims is currently at an area hospital in critical condition.

Police have said that the overdoses occurred in the city’s downtown, midtown, and uptown sections all around the same time during the overnight hours between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Officers believe the overdoses were all caused by the same batch of cocaine.

Harrisburg Police is investigating and police are trying to narrow their search down to a suspect that delivered the substance.