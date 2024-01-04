HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Multiple people were detained after a Harrisburg shooting Thursday that is still under investigation, police say.

According to a Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers heard multiple shots fired in the area of North 18th and Regina Streets around 5:30 p.m. and rushed to the area.

After arriving, police were able to detain multiple people, however, police say that they are still investigating who was involved. No charges have been filed yet.

Police report that no one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (717)-558-6900.