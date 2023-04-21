HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Muslims from across the Midstate celebrated Eid al-Fitr today at the Farm Show Complex.

The holiday marks the end of Ramadan which is a holy month for Muslims when people fast every day until sunset.

Mosques from across central Pennsylvania came together for a collective prayer service joined by Governor Josh Shapiro.

Omar Mussa, event coordinator said, “We’re here to celebrate our accomplishments to be with one another, to feast and also not to forget those less fortunate and to give back to our communities.”

Eid al-Fitr also calls on Muslims to give to charity and event organizers set up boxes to collect donations.