HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Some neighbors were worried about something that turned out not to be a big deal.

But their question to abc27 turned up some interesting information.

One woman in uptown Harrisburg on Wednesday was surprised when all her recyclables were gone, except cardboard boxes, which she had properly flattened.

abc27 took a look around and saw the same thing elsewhere. abc27 asked, is the city not recycling boxes anymore?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jessica Caruso, the Harrisburg City Recycling coordinator said, “We do want your boxes. we want all of your cardboard. it’s just collected separately from a cardboard collection crew. the recycling crew piles it up, and then the cardboard crew collects it.”

Sometimes one right after the other. Other times there’s a longer gap between the two crews.

Sure enough, abc27 went back out later and all the cardboard had been collected.

The city says one thing you can do to help – is to try to keep cardboard as dry as possible.