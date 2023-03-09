LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new multimillion-dollar development project for a 55+ community will be breaking ground in Harrisburg in the coming months.

Vanguard Realty Group, owned by Eric Kessler, is developing a new 55+ neighborhood development called Elizabeth Village in Lower Paxton Township. According to Kessler, this newest development will be built on a 50-acre property and will have a total of 235 custom condominiums for sale.

The total project cost is anticipated to be between $80 – $100 million, which includes the vertical construction, materials, and site work. However, according to Kessler, the project’s price tag could vary due to the fluctuation of material costs.

Each of the condos will range in price, starting at $295,000 and going upwards of $395,000. The condos will each be equipped with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms – some of which will also include a half bathroom. All of the condos will range in size from approximately 1,700 to 1,900 square feet.

It should be noted that 70% of the condos will be one floor, and 30% of the condos will be two floors.

Additionally, all the Elizabeth Village condos will be ADA compliant, and each of the three different condo models will also be equipped with a basement that Kessler says can come finished upon the buyers request.

“We will do whatever the buyer wants, so long as they pay the bill,” Kessler said laughingly.

As for the parking, each of the condos will also come equipped with a garage. According to Kessler, the vast majority of the condos will have a two-car garage, while the others will have a one-car garage.

It should be noted that there will also be ample-private parking on the street, and separate lots for family and friends to park as well.

As for outside of the complex, 20 acres of land will be preserved for nature and hiking trails for the residents to utilize.

Elizabeth Village, named Elizabeth in honor of Kessler’s daughter who recently passed away, will be located at 904 Colonial Road in Harrisburg.

The general contractor for the project is AP Williams. According to Kessler, they anticipate breaking ground on the project in late summer, or early fall of 2023.

“We just wanted to make something that shines, and something for the community to be proud of,” Kessler added.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.