HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath & Body Works is coming to Harrisburg in the near future.

According to recently added signage, the new Bath & Body Works will be opening at the Colonial Commons on 5092 Jonestown Road, between Marshalls and Xfinity.

Bath & Body Works signage at Colonial Commons

The new location is expected to open at some point in the Summer of 2023, according to the signage. The new Bath & Body Works is currently hiring for multiple positions – if you are interested in applying, you can click here.

In addition to this new location, Bath & Body Works has multiple other locations across the mid-state, including but not limited to:

  • Colonial Park Mall (4600 Jonestown Rd.)
  • Capital City Mall (3506 Capitol Mall Dr.)
  • Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster
  • Lebanon Valley Mall (2231 Lebanon Valley Mall, Rt. 422)

Additionally, abc27 news reported back in February that Bath & Body Works will also soon be opening another location at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Drive.

abc27 news reached out to Bath & Body Works but did not hear back at the time of publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.