HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath & Body Works is coming to Harrisburg in the near future.

According to recently added signage, the new Bath & Body Works will be opening at the Colonial Commons on 5092 Jonestown Road, between Marshalls and Xfinity.

Bath & Body Works signage at Colonial Commons

The new location is expected to open at some point in the Summer of 2023, according to the signage. The new Bath & Body Works is currently hiring for multiple positions – if you are interested in applying, you can click here.

In addition to this new location, Bath & Body Works has multiple other locations across the mid-state, including but not limited to:

Colonial Park Mall (4600 Jonestown Rd.)

Capital City Mall (3506 Capitol Mall Dr.)

Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster

Lebanon Valley Mall (2231 Lebanon Valley Mall, Rt. 422)

Additionally, abc27 news reported back in February that Bath & Body Works will also soon be opening another location at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Drive.

abc27 news reached out to Bath & Body Works but did not hear back at the time of publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.