HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction on a brand new, educational childcare facility officially broke ground on Oct. 31, 2022, according to Susquehanna Union Green’s press release.

The new educational childcare center, named Kiddie Academy, is being developed by Vartan Group Inc. which is working in conjunction with the design-build contractor, Mowery Construction, according to the release.

“We’re excited to bring Kiddie Academy’s engaging, safe, and fun learning environment that focuses on a child’s all-round development and provide high-quality early childhood learning to serve the Susquehanna Township community,” said Deepak Sharma, co-owner of the new Kiddie Academy. “We are dedicated to creating an environment that feels like an extension of family where we foster trust, friendship, and community between our educators, caregivers, parents, and children.”

According to Sharma, the new childcare center will be able to serve 150 children from ages six weeks to five years old in the surrounding area simultaneously, creating approximately 25 teaching positions in the process.

It should be noted that according to Sharma, there are also plans to eventually add school-aged programs to the new location as well.

The new Kiddie Academy will be 10,000 square feet and equipped with about 11 separate classrooms – additionally, the center will have a very large 7,000 square foot playground area for the children, according to Sharma.

“This is [my wife and I’s] way to serve and give back to the community,” Sharma said.

The new Kiddie Academy will be located at 3901 N. Progress Ave. and according to Sharma, the project is expected to be completed sometime in the Summer of 2023.

Founded in 1981, there are now a little over 300 Kiddie Academychild care centers that can be found across 33 states, according to the release.