HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Six DC fast chargers will be added at Harrisburg International Airport for rental cars.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced the funding Tuesday as part of a $1.5 million Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant.

As part of the funding, Aero Corp. will receive $300,000 for the chargers, which will be used for Aero’s fleet of rental electric vehicles.

The chargers will also be available to other car rental companies.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to growing the Commonwealth’s economy while protecting Pennsylvanians’ constitutional right to clean air and pure water,” said DEP Acting Secretary Rich Negrin. “A growing number of organizations and businesses in Pennsylvania want to lower their transportation emissions. Today’s announcement demonstrates a shared commitment between the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and our local communities and businesses to improve air quality, address climate change, and increase the use of renewable energy across the Commonwealth.”