HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City of Harrisburg, Dauphin County, and state leaders cut the ribbon to the new Chutes and Ladders playground in Reservoir Park on Tuesday.

The playground is located next to the park’s bandshell and has been designed with inspiration coming from the board game with the same name. A city spokesperson said that children will be able to climb, slide down and play on dozens of different pieces of equipment at the playground.

“Our parks are the cornerstone of our community,” said Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. “This is where families come together, laugh, and share memories. Thirty years from now, the children here today will tell their children about the time their parents took them to the famous Chutes and Ladders Playground.”

The opening of the playground marked the end of a six-year project, with the master site plan being approved in 2017 and completed in 2018. The playground cost a little more than $1 million and was funded almost entirely through grants.

“This is what happens when community leaders get together to help our families,” said Mayor

Williams. “This is the Harrisburg we dream about together, and the best is yet to come.”

The playground is the first of a major redevelopment plan for Reservoir Park. Construction will begin later in 2023 and will include a new pavilion, spray park, ADA-accessible playground equipment, and more.