HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTHM) — Young people with disabilities have new skills, thanks to a Harrisburg program.

The state’s office of vocational rehabilitation honored Harrisburg on Thursday, Oct. 27, and the young people who took part in the My Work program.

Participants spend the money the summer working on city projects while improving their confidence, learning job skills, and earning money.

“These are paid work-based learning experiences because we know that if a student with a disability can get paid work experience before they graduate, they are 4 times more likely to become employed after they graduate,” Ryan Hyde of Pa. Office of Vocational Rehabilitation said.

Goodwill Industries also took part in the program to provide jobs and skills to these students.