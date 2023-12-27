HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned hemp and CBD shop recently made its debut in the City of Harrisburg.

The newly opened NESTA Hemp Shop is owned and operated by Carmelia Rameau, who is also the owner of the next-door wellness boutique called C.R. Bloom, which opened its doors back in June of 2023.

Rameau’s new 700-square-foot hemp shop is located at 9 North 3rd Street in Harrisburg; adjacent to the entrance of Strawberry Square.

NESTA Hemp will offer a wide selection of CBD supplements and products, along with dispensary-grade THC products that do not require a medical marijuana card. According to Harristown, who owns Strawberry Square, the shop will also have CBD skin and body care products such as topical creams, lotions, bath bombs, and more.

According to NESTA Hemp’s Facebook page, the new shop is now open, and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Thursdays // 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are happy to welcome NESTA to downtown Harrisburg,” Brad Jones, Harristown’s President & CEO said. “Strawberry Square and the Shops on 3rd are a center of activity, and this shop adds to the growing health and beauty corridor along North Third Street.”

Though the new hemp shop is now open, they plan on holding an official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at some point in January of 2024.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.