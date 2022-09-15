HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Renovations at the McCormick Library in Harrisburg are getting a whimsical touch.

The library is expanding into the neighboring property that was once owned by Sarah Haldeman Haly, who funded the creation of the library

Haly loved to garden, so there will be a tribute to her garden in the form of a mural. The artwork starts inside a closet and grows outward from there.

“The idea is that they’re going to have bookshelves and books and it just kind of has a whimsical feel that reminds people this originally did open to a garden and other space but also it’s spilling into this space,” Artist Julie Riker said.

All of the renovations should be complete by the end of October.