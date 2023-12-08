(WHTM) – Friday marked the grand opening of the Pennsylvania Archives Building.

The archives hold over 250 million documents worth of history throughout the summer and fall the documents were transferred to the new building on North Sixth Street.

The governor joined the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission to honor the occasion.

Governor Josh Shapiro said, “I also thought the technology behind the scenes that we invested in and set up in a way that could really help us document and save our history that attention to detail and technology I am told is best in the nation.”

The building will open to the public on Dec. 13.