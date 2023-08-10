HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a new principal roaming the halls of Harrisburg High School’s John Harris Campus.

Laquan Magruder served in the United States Army National Guard and also brings years of experience with working in schools in Philadelphia, Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman said.

There are many awards and achievements under Magruder’s belt. Former United State President Barack Obama awarded Magruder the President’s Gold Award, and among other accomplishments, he was inducted into Mansfield University Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center Hall of Fame.

Before coming to John Harris Campus, Magruder served as the Principal Resident & Assistant Principal of KIPP Philadelphia Schools, a K-8 Co-Principal at Overbrook Educational Center in West Philadelphia, a Principal Fellow with the School District of Philadelphia, and founding College Access Coordinator at Freire Charter School Wilmington.

During his time in the National Guard, Magruder was a Non-Commissioned Officer for eight years.

There are two events where people can meet Magruder at John Harris Campus. There will be a meet and greet on Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and there will be another opportunity during the back-to-school open house on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.