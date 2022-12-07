HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg is trying to make Catholic schools more affordable for students with new scholarship money announced on Wednesday.

Bishop Gainer announced over $1 million that will go to funding tuition scholarships for the about 10,000 Catholic school students in the diocese.

The money comes from the state’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit program through which taxpayers can donate their tax money to an organization of their choice in exchange for a tax credit.

The diocese says this money was raised in just six months. All of it goes to the 34 Catholic schools in the diocese, none of it to the diocese itself. The new influx of money is in addition to about $6 million that comes from other scholarship funds.

“Because of that kindness, my family was able to afford tuition, which otherwise honestly would not have been possible. Catholic school gave me the opportunity to thrive, and there are many children and families that share the same story as I do,” said Alyse Maslonik, founder of Redefined Advisors LLC.

The money comes as enrollment in Catholic schools in the Diocese of Harrisburg is increasing. Enrollment jumped about 6% between the fall of 2020 and the fall of 2021.

Families can start the enrollment process now, and the school will use some of this money to meet their financial needs.