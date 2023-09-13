HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new building at Harrisburg University has been dedicated by UPMC as well as the university.

The $1 million building houses an advanced manufacturing lab, where students can work with the latest technology in Healthcare. It is also the new home of UPMC School of Nursing.

“It’s so exciting, in 16 months you can change your whole life, and that’s exciting to offer that opportunity here for people,” director of UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing Dr. Penny Lening-Zerby said.

The building will also be a space for students, physicians, and industry leaders to work together.



