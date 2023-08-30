HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– “So far so good” is what those in charge of Harrisburg schools have said about the district’s first week without school uniforms.

abc 27 news visited Camp Curtin Academy on Wednesday where students were wearing regular clothes after Harrisburg schools implemented a new dress code – getting rid of their school uniforms.

So how have things gone?

“So far I can say I haven’t seen any problems,’ Court-appointed receiver of Harrisburg School District Dr. Lori Suski said. “I’ve been in eight of our schools over the past two days, and I think all of the students were dressed very appropriately.”

District leaders say they made the change because uniforms can be expensive and because recent research suggests that some students perform better when uniforms aren’t required.