HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The derailment in Ohio showed how important it is for first responders to be ready in case disaster strikes. As Norfolk Southern keeps working to rebuild trust, it’s also working to prepare emergency workers for the worst.

“This is a real good way to get into the weeds with Norfolk Southern and actual train operators to work on their communications and what their safety protocols are, and it helps us to understand what they expect from us and vice versa,” Firefighter for the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire John Wilburne said.

Because if something goes wrong on a railroad like it did when a Norfolk Southern train derailed along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line earlier this year there’s no margin for error. Norfolk Southern has learned that lesson the hard way over the past six months and says it’s doing everything it can to prevent another disaster.

“We created our Outreach program to make sure that we’re staying connected and in touch with the first responders around our network, it’s really important for firefighters to know how to contact us and just understand those fundamental parts of the railroad because it’s not something that happens every day,” Senior Communications Manager for Norfolk SouthernConnor Spielmaker said.

Organizers say the training builds on what first responders are already trained to do.

“It’s not necessary new training or new information it’s how do you take your normal response and apply that to the railroad how do you be safe around trains how do you know that the train is safe to approach,” Spielmaker said.

It’s even more important because train derailments aren’t all that rare.

“Most of them are super miner a lot of them happen on our property and don’t even require a response from first responders,” Spielmaker said.

…Especially in Harrisburg, which sees a ton of train traffic.

“Here in Pennsylvania, we have a lot of railroads and rail yards so it’s really important I think for people to be prepared for those emergencies,” Wilburne said.

Norfolk Southern is making this training available in 22 different states where the railroad operates, and there is no cost to the first responders.