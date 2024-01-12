LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise location will soon be making its way into Harrisburg.

According to Nothing Bundt Cakes franchisee Karyn Reber-Hummer, a new bundt cake location is now slated to open its doors at the Colonial Commons on 5076 Jonestown Road.

Hummer, a Central Dauphin alumni and a Shippensburg University graduate is also the owner and operator of the Nothing Bundt Cakes location in Camp Hill, which can be found at 3540 Gettysburg Road.

The new Nothing Bundt Cakes will soon come to occupy a space that was formerly occupied by Kathy’s Hallmark, which closed in June 2023 after being in business for 33 years. At the time of the closure, the owner of Kathy’s Hallmark had cited a drastic rent increase as the reason for closing.

According to Hummer, she officially signed a lease this morning on Friday, January 12, for the new 3,785-square-foot location. She went on to say that the new shop is expected to create about 25 new jobs in the area.

“The main reason for the large space is so we can increase the quantity of fundraisers that we do,” Hummer explained. “Once I saw the space, it was just so quaint and cute that I felt it was perfect for Nothing Bundt Cakes!”

Hummer says that she hopes to open the new location in the Summer of 2024.

