HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of Pennsylvania nurses plan to rally on the steps of the State Capitol on Tuesday. They are calling on the House to pass the Patient Safety Act, which is aimed at increasing safety and improving workplace conditions.

Nurses here in Pennsylvania say they are facing a workforce crisis and something has to be done to address it.

The goal of the Patient Safety Act or PSA is to establish safe staffing standards for all Pennsylvania hospitals, save hospitals money and ultimately save lives. Now in our state, there are reportedly unprecedented levels of short staffing that are causing nurses to leave the profession in record numbers, which leads to patients and communities suffering because of it.

The PSA would directly address the conditions that drive caregiver burnout, trauma, and turnover as well as improve care. There will be nurses’ unions and advocacy organizations in attendance on Tuesday.

Among them, are the Nurses of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals.

The rally is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. on the Capitol steps.