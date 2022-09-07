HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Seven new officers were sworn into the City of Harrisburg Bureau of Police Wednesday morning.

“It feels good. It’s a long time coming,” Officer Tyler Glunt, who was sworn in, in front of family, friends and future colleagues, said.

Glunt said his biggest goal as an officer is to be present in the Harrisburg community. Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams is also hoping for that.

“The journey starts today and we are watching in the city of Harrisburg,” Mayor Williams said. “We hold our police to the highest standard of excellence – we demand our residents are treated with the respect they deserve.”

The message from Mayor Williams comes at a time where the country’s confidence is law enforcement is low, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

Similar statistics in Pennsylvania pushed the commonwealth to pass police reform in 2020 that requires officers to undergo diversity and implicit bias training.

The Harrisburg Police Department said it’s confident its officers, who will undergo training at Temple University or Harrisburg Area Community College for the next six months, will help bridge the gap between the City of Harrisburg and the police department.

“Our city deserves the best employees to assist them in making the city of Harrisburg a great place to live, a great place to raise a family and a great place to enjoy their life,” Deputy Chief Dennis Sorensen said. “I think we have found the best people to do that.”