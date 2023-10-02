HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Work is continuing on the temporary tent at Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market.

City officials say that the task right now is the laying of the structure’s concrete. If the weather cooperates over the rest of the week, crews hope to finish the concrete and get the framing done.

The tent will allow several vendors to get back in business, after the fire that destroyed the market’s brick building back in July.

The temporary space will stay up until the brick building is rebuilt, which is expected to take at least two years,.