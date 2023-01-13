HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City officials have said people in the homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge have one week to move out due to what officials say is a “public health emergency.”

Harrisburg’s Mayor Wanda Williams and other members of the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness say this is not about displacing unhoused people, it’s about safety for those people as well as the rest of the city.

Officials maintain that the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment has become a public safety hazard both because of a rat infestation and a spike in criminal activity.

Since November of last year, police say they have responded to 16 calls including six assaults and three drug overdoses. Officials say part of that spike is due to people who are not homeless coming to the encampment.

The number one priority right now, according to the mayor’s office, is to find a place for these people to stay and provide services to those who want them. Overnight shelters are reaching capacity but are trying to create more space and are working with overflow shelters.

“This was never a plan to, ‘Oh, you’re just displacing homeless, you’re not out here helping.’ We care about our clients, our homeless family, as I would any of my friends. And if I know that there’s criminal activity around them, we’re going to take the same kind of action that we are,” said Corrie Lingenfelter, executive director of Downtown Daily Bread.

The city is looking at places to relocate residents of that encampment. They say something will be ready by Thursday when they are asking residents to vacate.