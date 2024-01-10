HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An oft-broken escalator in Pennsylvania’s State Capitol that has its own Twitter/X page is finally being replaced as part of a multi-million dollar renovation plan.

According to the Department of General Services, the East Wing Renovation Project will begin in July 2024 with anticipated completion in August 2025.

The $3-4 million project includes replacing the existing escalators, installing a large ADA-compliant group elevator, lighting improvements, and upgrades in the cafeteria.

Demolition of the existing spiral staircase: July – August 2024

July – August 2024 Construction of the elevator shaft: August – October 2024

August – October 2024 Installation of the elevator: October 2024 – February 2025

October 2024 – February 2025 Demolition of the existing escalators: March – May 2025

March – May 2025 Installation of the grand staircase: May – August 2025

A “grand staircase” will replace the existing escalators “that are subject to frequent failure,” which the Department of General Services says will save the state money.

Nearly $250,000 has been spent on the escalators’ maintenance and upgrades.

“Over the years, the escalators have been plagued by frequent failures, requiring significant maintenance and down time and costing hundreds of thousands of dollars in repair costs. This renovation project and the installation of a new, large group elevator will increase access to and from the East Wing and first floor of the Capitol Building and better serve the public and the public servants who visit the building every day,” said Department of General Services Secretary Reggie McNeil. “The project will streamline the flow of visitors, legislators, and staff throughout the East Wing of the Capitol building, while providing maintenance and utility savings to the Commonwealth.”

The new elevator will hold up to 20 people and be installed before the escalator’s removal. The elevator will service between the East Wing concourse and the first floor of the capitol.