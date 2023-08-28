DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Demolition of the old Shamrock Firehouse in Harrisburg is finally proceeding after some delays.

The building was supposed to come down in July but a gas meter had to be removed and capped.

On Monday, Aug. 28, contractors started gutting the inside and the whole building, located along Herr Street, is scheduled to be demolished by next week.

“It was designed as a fire station obviously, there’s a lot of parts to this 6,000 square foot building that are not really that conducive for doing programming,” Bethesda Mission Executive Director Scott Dunwoody said. “This new building will be about double the size.”

Bethesda Mission, which owns the property, will be building a new youth center, connected to its community center next door.