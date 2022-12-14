HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ollies Bargain Outlet has announced that they have raised over $1 million for Toys for Tots during their donation period of Oct. 20 to Dec. 3.

Their stores served as an official drop-off location for toys where customers donated thousands of toys to bring Christmas joy to those who are less fortunate.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

“With this being our third year partnering with the foundation on a national level, we are proud to have exceeded last year’s donations, and we’re excited to bring the joy of the holiday season to so many kids and their families this year,” said John Swygert, President, and CEO of Ollie’s.

“Despite inflation proving to be a huge challenge this year, we are amazed by the generosity and willingness of our customers and associates to help their local communities,” Swygert added.

“This was a particularly tough year to collect toys and raise support due to record high inflation,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “We are fortunate to have the continued support of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. The toys and dollars they raised this fall will allow Toys for Tots to extend its reach and support many thousands more children who otherwise would have been forgotten.