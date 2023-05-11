HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On May 11, 1996, an F1 tornado touched down in Harrisburg.

According to the National Weather Service, an F1 tornado with winds between 73 and 112 miles per hour touched down in the city near Aresnal Boulevard and Pine Drive.

The tornado demolished the east side of a truck parts factory along Cameron Street and peeled the siding off of a three-story building that was across the street from the truck parts factory.

The National Weather Service states that the tornado was able to knock over a 16-ton railroad caboose. Then the tornado skipped east for half a mile and then damaged a second building and uprooted numerous trees. The tornado then lifted near Pennbrook Avenue and Sherman Avenue.

The damage was extended for about two miles and it was a combination of tornadic winds and straight-line winds.

Tornado season in Pennsylvania normally starts in May and ends in July. The strongest tornado in Pennsylvania’s history hit the state on May 31, 1985, in the western part of the state.