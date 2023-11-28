HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A heavy police presence was seen in a Harrisburg neighborhood on Tuesday night due to a barricaded suspect incident.

The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team, or CRT, was at a home on the 2300 block of Second Street in Harrisburg during the evening hours on Tuesday.

According to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo, one person was taken into custody.

