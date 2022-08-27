HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Harrisburg during the late evening hours of Friday, Aug. 26.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, at around 10 p.m. officers responded to South Cameron and Shanois Streets for report of a crash. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims suffering various injuries, and one adult that was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Cameron Street, when one of the vehicles veered into oncoming traffic.

The Harrisbrug Police Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene, and an investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.