LOWER PAXTON, Pa. (WHTM) – An accident occurred on Union Deposit Road at Fairmont Drive around 4:10 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers found the sole occupant of the vehicle deceased after they were ejected from the car.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Lower Paxton Police and reference incident LP-23-026517. Ofc. Roland and Det. Vargas are the investigating officers.