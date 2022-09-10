WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash during the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 10.

According to a release, troopers were called to the scene at around 5:27 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash off the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.

The road was closed for a time during the morning. PSP will be releasing more information about the crash once the investigation is completed.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident, or anyone who witnessed this incident should contact the State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.