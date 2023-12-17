HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police said that one person was injured after a shooting took place in Harrisburg on Sunday, Dec. 17.

According to the Harrisburg Police Department, there was a report of shots fired at around 2 p.m. in the area of 18th and Regina Streets in the city. An adult man was located in the area suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.

At this time, there is no one in custody and the investigation is ongoing.