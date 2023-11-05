HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured after a shooting took place in Harrisburg during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 5.

According to Lt. Kyle Gautsch with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Vernon Street. A man was transported to a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.

At this time, no one is in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.