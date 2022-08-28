HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One man was injured after being shot in Harrisburg on Sunday, Aug. 28.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, at around 1:30 a.m., officers were advised of a gunshot victim that arrived at a local hospital for emergency care.

The victim, who was an adult, was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told the officers that he was in the downtown area by North Court and Cranberry Streets when the shooting took place. At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.