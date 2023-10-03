HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred early in the morning on Tuesday, October 3 in Harrisburg.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened at about 12:34 a.m. on Holly Street at its intersection with 19th Street.

Police say the crash happened between a 2000 white Mercury Sable and a Harrisburg City Police vehicle. State police said the police vehicle was responding to an officer in need of assistance at the time of the crash.

State Police said after the crash, the front seat passenger of the Sable, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead. Police also said the driver of the Sable fled the scene on foot.

The officer in the police vehicle and two rear-seat passengers in the Sable were treated for minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the Sable driver or his identity is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.