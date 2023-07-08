HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been displaced after a fire damaged a home in Harrisburg on Friday, July 7.

According to Progress Fire 32, the fire occurred just before 10 p.m. at a home near 17th and Regina Streets. When crews arrived at the scene, they encountered flames showing from the middle of a three-story rowhome.

Progress Fire says that the building was vacant. Due to the structure being compromised and the amount of fire, crews evacuated the building, using a tower truck to knock down most of the fire.

The American Red Cross tweeted that they are providing one person and two pets with emergency assistance.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.