HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Bureau of Fire crews were on the scene of a fire in Uptown Harrisburg during the evening hours of Monday, May 22.

According to fire officials, a first-alarm fire came in around 10:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Muench Street in the city.

Harrisburg Bureau of Fire says the first companies that arrived on the scene stated that they had reports of family members trapped inside the structure. Crews then said one person was rescued from the second floor of the building.

There is no word on the condition of the person that was rescued and if anyone was injured during the fire.