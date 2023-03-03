HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 156 exhibitors have set up at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex for the 2023 PA Home and Garden Show.

The event began on March 2 at noon and is making its return after two-year hiatus.

“So many people are excited we’re back. We’re getting a lot of calls, a lot of feedback, a lot of emails, social media. Everyone’s really excited to see the Pa. Home and Garden Show back at the Farm Show Complex this weekend and I think we’re going to see that as the weekend goes on,” said Jenna Naffin, show manager of the Pa. Home and Garden Show.

The event has a little something for everyone, whether you’re looking for some new flowers, nostalgic gaming systems, or a new construction company, the PA Home and Garden Show has you covered.

For more information about the event, visit their website.

abc27’s Bobby Laurie met with some of the businesses at the PA Home and Garden Show.

Retrocade: Retro gaming

QnC Construction: Tiny homes

Hydrangea House: Home decor store and flower arrangements

This Old House hosted by Kevin O’Connor