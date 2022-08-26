HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have announced that 64 troopers graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police academy on Friday, Aug. 26.

A release states that the class was the 164th to graduate from the academy ever since its 1960 opening in Hershey.

Colonel Robert Evanchick, who is the commissioner of the PSP has said that the training and education they have received will serve as the foundation of their careers.

“You will be scrutinized for every decision you make and sometimes for the decisions other law enforcement officers make,” said Colonel Evanchick to the 64 graduates. “You need to be true to yourself, our Call of Honor, and do the right thing, even when doing the right thing may be the most difficult decision you will ever make.”

The ceremony took place at the LCBC Campus in Manheim. The 64 troopers will report to their stations on Sept. 6