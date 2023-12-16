HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new tradition in Harrisburg began on Saturday, the first annual Parade of Smiles.

Harrisburg Housing Authority and Signature Staffing partnered together to hand out toys to kids in Harrisburg.

With a special escort from the Harrisburg City Police, the parade made stops at William Howard Day, Hall Manor, and Hoverter Homes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Oche Bridgeford, director of communications and compliance for the Harrisburg Housing Authority said, “We’ve been partnering with Toys for Tots organization for a number of years, and this year we thought why don’t we put a spin on it, how about we do something special and take it up a notch so we’re very excited about this opportunity to really get out and enjoy the time with our residents and make sure everyone gets a good toy this year.”

Cheyenne Richardson of Harrisburg said, “It’s a very nice gesture and I appreciate it, you know there are some kids who go without and some parents that don’t get it this year, times get hard so I really appreciate it.”

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.