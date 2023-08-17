HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Parts of Harrisburg City and Susquehanna Township will be sprayed by the Dauphin County Mosquito-Borne Disease Control Program on Friday, August 18.

Weather permitting, this treatment will begin at about 8:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, the spray will be cancelled.

The spray is happening because samples taken in the area have shown high adult mosquito populations that can carry the West Nile Virus.

The areas that will be treated include the Midtown, Olde Uptown, and North Allison Hill sections of Harrisburg City as well as Arsenal Blvd in Susquehanna Township.

Officials have also provided answers to the following some frequently asked questions:

Should I wash down toys and other items in the yard at the time of the application?

“While you can if you wish, it is not necessary to wash the items in your yard after the application. Due to our low application rates, any exposure from contact with these surfaces would be low and pose negligible risks. “

Should I cover the pool before the application?

“No, the residues in the pool would be low and would also be diluted by the water in the pool.”

Should I close the windows and turn off my air conditioner?

“The ULV vapor disperses readily and little movement of the material into open windows with screens would be expected. However, individuals with upper respiratory problems, such as asthma, may react to ULV applications; closing windows and turning off air conditioners is recommended to protect these individuals.”

How long should I wait before I let my pet out?

“When the chemical is applied at the labeled rates there are wide margins of safety for humans, dogs, cats and other mammals. Indoor pets may be ‘let-out’ immediately following the application. Outdoor pets may be left outdoors.”

How long should I wait before allowing the children to enter the yard?

“The ULV vapor disperses very quickly after the application. However, individuals with respiratory problems, such as asthma, may react to ULV application. People with these health issues may want to wait an hour before resuming outdoor activities in treated areas.”

Additionally the Dauphin County Commissioners are asking residents to take the following precautions to help curb the mosquito population and protect themselves from illness:

Buy products with Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis). This is a naturally-occurring bacteria that kills mosquito larvae but is safe for people, pets, and plants. It can be used for stagnant pools of water in the lawn and garden.

Remove any standing water in pots, containers, pool covers, tires, wheelbarrows, wading pools, roof gutters, and other containers that hold water.

Make sure screens fit tightly over doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of homes.

Consider wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks when outdoors, particularly when mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk or in areas known for having large numbers of mosquitoes.

Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk during peak mosquito periods, usually April through October.

Use insect repellents according to the manufacturer’s instructions. An effective repellent will contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Consult with a pediatrician or family physician if you have questions about the use of repellent on children, as repellent is not recommended for children under the age of two months.

For more information or updates about the spray visit the Susquehanna Township Facebook page.