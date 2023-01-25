HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck and killed in Harrisburg on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Harrisburg Police state they responded to the 1600 block of State Street around 6 p.m. for a report that a pedestrian was struck. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a woman had been struck by multiple vehicles.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the woman entered the eastbound lanes of the roadway where she was struck by multiple vehicles. The drivers of the vehicles were interviewed by officers and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.