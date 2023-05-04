HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Harrisburg University Police are investigating an open lewdness/indecent exposure incident that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident happened just after midnight on May 4.

Police described the man as appearing “disheveled,” walking “with an unsteady gait,” and wearing a dark-colored hoodie and pants.

Anyone with information should contact Penn State University Police at (717) 948-6232 or

submit tips to Officers Jose Soto (jcs6371@psu.edu) or Phillip Peng at (pmp27@psu.edu).