(WHTM) – Flu season has officially begun about 60 people rolled up their sleeves for a free flu shot today.

Penn State Health offered flu shots at the Steelton Borough municipal building.

The flu shots were given to anyone 3 years of age or older.

Penn State Health says this is the 7th year it has partnered with the police department to give out free flu shots.

Ashley Visco, Community Health Director for Penn State Health said, “Getting the flu shot is incredibly important. Every single year. It helps prevent the flu and if you get the flu it keeps your symptoms from being severe. It helps you protect other people.”

Next weekend, Penn State Health will be giving free flu shots and cardiovascular screenings at the mosque in Steelton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.