HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is inviting the public to attend an in-person open house regarding their proposed project to rehabilitate the Market Street (Route 3012) Bridges.

The bridges connect the Lemoyne and Wormleysburg areas on the west shore of the Susquehanna River with City Island and the City of Harrisburg on the east shore.

Courtesy PennDOT

The current proposal includes a separate utility bridge that PennDOT says will reduce construction time by four to five years, and provide pedestrian and bicycle access.

The utility bridge is proposed to be built downstream from existing structures. According to PennDOT, it would carry all utilities that are currently located under the sidewalks on the Market Street bridges including gas transmission lines, multiple fiber optic telecommunications lines, and a sewer line.

This meeting, a continuation of an open house held on July 12, is scheduled for August 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be held at the Harrisburg City Government Center, 10 N. 2nd Street in Harrisburg.

A copy of PennDOT’s plan is also available to view on their website.